Joyce Stuhlmacher

CROWN POINT, IN - Joyce Stuhlmacher, age 79 of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Bette Stuhlmacher; brother-in-law, Tom Weisenburger; nieces, Cheryl (Charles) Young, Jill Stuhlmacher, Christina (Doug) Boyd, Sue Weisenburger; nephew, Ken (Kathy) Weisenburger; aunt, Doris (late Gene) Nelson; many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Velma Stuhlmacher; brother, Gene Stuhlmacher; sister, Shirley Weisenburger.

Joyce was a graduate of Crown Point High School, class of 1958. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Crown Point. In her younger years, she really enjoyed arts and crafts, especially oil painting. Joyce enjoyed traveling with her parents and loved her walks on the beach.

A Memorial Service will be DIRECTLY at Crown of Life Chapel at Wittenburg Lutheran Village (1200 Luther Dr. Crown Point, IN) on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:30 P.M with Rev. Cory Wielert officiating. There will be a gathering from 11:30 A.M.–12:30 P.M. at Crown of Life Chapel. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. Services will conclude at the chapel with a private burial at a later date. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICES entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.