Mrs. Joyce V. Bloyer (nee Stanley)

PORTAGE, IN - Mrs. Joyce V. Bloyer (nee Stanley) of Portage, passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 92.

Joyce is survived by her son, Tom (DeAnn) Enderwitz; son Carl (Michelle) Enderwitz; son Allan (Shelby) Enderwitz; her grandchildren Aaron, MacKenzie, and Samantha; nieces, nephews, step- grandchildren, Heather, Lindsey, Joshua and Bobby; her cat, Honey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Bloyer (Vietnam War); brother, George Stanley; and sister, Ruth (Stanley) Vincent.

Joyce will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN with her predeceased husband, Sheldon Bloyer. If donations wish to be made in her memory, they can be made to Hobart Humane Society in Hobart, IN.