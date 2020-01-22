Jocelyn C. Bolton (nee Humphrey)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jocelyn C. Bolton (nee Humphrey) age 50 of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Warren of 20 years; three children: Warren P. Bolton II, Amadi J. Bolton and David M. Bolton; two sisters: Candace Humphrey and Kassandra Humphrey; brother John (Chantel) Humphrey, Jr.; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents John and Evelyn Humphrey and her sister Tonya Nash.

Jocelyn was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church. She was a dedicated homemaker who home-schooled her three beautiful children.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 3:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from St. James the Less Catholic Church (9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland). There will be visitation at church one-half hour prior to Mass. At rest Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Merrillville.

