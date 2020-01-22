Joycelyn (Humphrey) Bolton

Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
9640 Kennedy Ave
Highland, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
9640 Kennedy Ave
Highland, IN
View Map
Obituary
Jocelyn C. Bolton (nee Humphrey)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jocelyn C. Bolton (nee Humphrey) age 50 of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Warren of 20 years; three children: Warren P. Bolton II, Amadi J. Bolton and David M. Bolton; two sisters: Candace Humphrey and Kassandra Humphrey; brother John (Chantel) Humphrey, Jr.; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents John and Evelyn Humphrey and her sister Tonya Nash.

Jocelyn was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church. She was a dedicated homemaker who home-schooled her three beautiful children.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 3:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from St. James the Less Catholic Church (9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland). There will be visitation at church one-half hour prior to Mass. At rest Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Merrillville.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Jan. 22, 2020
