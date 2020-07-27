Juan F. Lardydell

HAMMOND, IN - Juan F. Lardydell, age 48, of Hammond formerly of East Chicago passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. Survivors include his wife, Donyel; two sons: Juan Lardydell, Jr and Jacobi Lardydell; three daughters: Raven, Deirra and Briona Lardydell; two grandsons: Bryson Ellison and Julian Lardydell; two brothers: Demetrius Lardydell and Damian (Endia) Lardydell; two sisters: Valencia (Charles) Shelton and Lateria Garrett; paternal grandmother, Jessie Mae Lardydell and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, James and Valencia Lardydell; three brothers: Carlos, James and Anton Lardydell.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Avenue East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please cash app to $msdloveplus.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lardydell family during their time of loss.