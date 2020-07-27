1/1
Juan F. Lardydell
HAMMOND, IN - Juan F. Lardydell, age 48, of Hammond formerly of East Chicago passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. Survivors include his wife, Donyel; two sons: Juan Lardydell, Jr and Jacobi Lardydell; three daughters: Raven, Deirra and Briona Lardydell; two grandsons: Bryson Ellison and Julian Lardydell; two brothers: Demetrius Lardydell and Damian (Endia) Lardydell; two sisters: Valencia (Charles) Shelton and Lateria Garrett; paternal grandmother, Jessie Mae Lardydell and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, James and Valencia Lardydell; three brothers: Carlos, James and Anton Lardydell.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Avenue East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please cash app to $msdloveplus.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lardydell family during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
