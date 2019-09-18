Juan J. Moreno "Dwan"

HAMMOND, IN - Juan J. Moreno "Dwan" of Hammond, IN, was born on January 17th 1956 and went to her eternal life much too soon, on Monday September 9th 2019 at age 63. She was born and raised in East Chicago Indiana where at a very young age, found out who she was and never let others deter her from her dreams. After graduating from East Chicago Washington in 1974, with her longtime friend Tamara Lee, she decided to further her education and attended Don Roberts Academy, graduating with her license in cosmetology. It wasn't long after, that Dwan found herself working in the salon industry in Chicago where she flourished. It was a job in the Stevens building where Dwan met Barbara Bradley. Barbara saw the potential in this beautiful soul, and asked her to join a new salon she was opening with her friend Sue Myhelic, in Hickory Hills called FuSu. It was there that a whole new family was formed. A family of love, compassion, and non-judgment. Dwan stayed with the FuSu family through location changes and ownerships, because of the love that was forged between all the employees. Some are now gone with her, others are still working together and some have moved away. But all were in touch with Dwan until the very end. Dwan leaves behind many dear friends that were a constant presence in her life. A special acknowledgement should be mentioned for Richard Kubaszewski who was with her every minute while home with hospice.

Of those she leaves behind, is her friend, life partner and significant other of 43 years, John Knazur. She is also survived by her father, Alfonso Moreno; three brothers, Alfonso, Marco and Mario Moreno; nieces Jannette White (Jason), Suzanne Moreno and Britney Madrigal (Emanuel); nephews, Daniel Moreno, Marc Moreno and Francisco Moreno; three great nieces, eight great nephews and one great-great niece; and her dog, LuLu. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Moreno; and brother, Ricardo Moreno (Peggy Smock).

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Humane Indiana, (Humane Society of the Calumet Area).

