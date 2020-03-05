Juan M. Garcia Sr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Juan M. Garcia Sr., age 81 of Crown Point, formerly of Lake Station, passed away March 3, 2020. He was employed at US Steel, enjoyed bowling, and loved spending time with his grandkids. Juan was preceded in death by his parents- Ausencio and Maria Alejandra Garcia. He is survived by his children: Juan (Melissa) Garcia Jr., Luis (Michelle) Garcia, and Laura (Stephen) La Fuente; grandchildren: Annalissa, Alondra, Antonio, Nicholas, Lauren Garcia, and Autumn La Fuente.

A celebration of Juan's life will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Visitation on Saturday at BURNS FUNERAL HOME from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Cremation will precede the service. www.burnsfuneral.com