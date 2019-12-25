Juanita F. Novak (nee Magnuson)

LANSING, IL - Juanita F. Novak (nee Magnuson) formerly of Lansing, IL was called home by her Lord on December 22, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. (Michael) Yankovich of Crown Point, IN; two sons, Mark C. (Judith) Novak of Lansing, IL and Paul D. (Cynthia) Novak of Bogart, GA; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Melissa, Ryan, David and Megan; six great grandchildren, Kylie, Finley, Frankie, Everly, Hadley and Harrison; and sister, Lois J. (Tom) Crowell of Calumet City, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ellsworth (Al) Novak; and her parents, Harold and Florence Magnuson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 8601 Harrison Ave. Munster, IN with Pastor Don Stock officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service. Interment will be private at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Juanita's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. www.kishfuneralhome.net