MILLER, IN - Juanita "Jeanette" Gonzalez, age 89, of Miller, passed away July 25, 2020. She graduated from Froebel High School. Jeanette was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and an active member of Marquette Park United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Delmiro; son Del Jr. She is survived by her children Ray (Teddi) Gonzalez, Juanita (Mark) Watson, Paula (Mike) Ihnat; 11 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Janice Gonzalez; many loving cousins.

A private inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com