Juanita Harper

HAMMOND, IN - Juanita Harper age 66 of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at home.

Survivors: one son, Terrence (Shante) Harper; three sisters, Margaret Smith, Ouida Chambliss, Alfreda Oden; three brothers, Larry Washington, Roosevelt Chambliss, Ralph Chambliss and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son, Charles Harper, Jr.; parents, James and Lula Chambliss; brother, Kent Chambliss.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John AME Church, 4730 McCook Avenue, East Chicago. Pastor Bonita Hawkins, officiating. Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to of service to the Harper Family during their time of loss.