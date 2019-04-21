Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Mae (Walker) Nance.

Juanita Mae Nance (nee Walker)

HAMMOND, IN -

Juanita Mae Nance (nee Walker) age 88, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis (Laurie) Noel and James Swann; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Dennis (Sandra) Walker; one sister in-law, Judy Walker; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Nance; parents, Ila and Lillian Walker; son, Randy Swann; two sisters Betty Conley, Shirley Worster; two brothers Leroy (Florence) Walker, Harold Walker.

Service was private at the request of the family. Juanita was a lifetime resident of the region, born and raised in Hammond. She attended and graduated from Hammond Tech High School. Juanita was a hard worker who had worked at Solo Cup in Chicago, Simmons Mattress in Hammond as well as St. Margaret's Hospital. After retirement she enjoyed numerous cruises with the Seniors Group.

In lieu of flowers memorials to would be appreciated.