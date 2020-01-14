Jaunita Mae (Brumfield) Siple

ST. JOHN, IN - Jaunita Mae (Brumfield) Siple, 85, of St. John, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from cardiac arrest.

Jaunita was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Fritz, husband Leonard V., dear friend Mike, brothers Don, Tom, and sister Lucy. She is survived by: sister Katherine, brothers Edwin and Barry, eight children, Linda (late Ron), Leonard F., James (Jamie), John, Melissa (Stuart), Robert (Tracy), Jeff, and Richard (Sydney), thirteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Thursday, January 16, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Jaunita was a member of Village Church, Dyer, IN.

