Juanita Moseley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Moseley

CROWN POINT, IN - Juanita Moseley, age 83 of Crown Point, formerly Steger, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Juanita was born in Hartford, KY on November 26, 1936 to Guy and Lurene Wilson.

Juanita is preceded by the love of her life for 68 years Kenneth Moseley. She is survived by her son Ken Moseley (Natasha), daughters Brenda Stanfeld, Sheila King (Russ), Melinda Ragan (Phillip), Delores King (Joe), Joan Boskey (Larry), Tammy Tucker (Jim); brothers James Wilson, Eddie Wilson; 28 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at Pentecostals of Southlake, 1640 W. 93rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point. Arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. wwwburnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pentecostals of Southlake
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pentecostals of Southlake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
I will always remember you as one with a loving heart, a big smile, sparkling eyes and a kind word. Love always, Nancy Moseley Lutz
Nancy Moseley Lutz
Grand Parent
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved