CROWN POINT, IN - Juanita Moseley, age 83 of Crown Point, formerly Steger, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Juanita was born in Hartford, KY on November 26, 1936 to Guy and Lurene Wilson.

Juanita is preceded by the love of her life for 68 years Kenneth Moseley. She is survived by her son Ken Moseley (Natasha), daughters Brenda Stanfeld, Sheila King (Russ), Melinda Ragan (Phillip), Delores King (Joe), Joan Boskey (Larry), Tammy Tucker (Jim); brothers James Wilson, Eddie Wilson; 28 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at Pentecostals of Southlake, 1640 W. 93rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point. Arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. wwwburnsfuneral.com