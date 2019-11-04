Juanita "Joann" Trevino

HAMMOND, IN - Juanita "Joann" Trevino, age 75 of Hammond, passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Simon E.; children: Simon L. (Tammy) Trevino, Gabriel (Deborah) Trevino, Marco (Courtney) Trevino; grandchildren: Amanda, Carissa, Valentino (Lisa), Alyssa, Sara, Wyatt, Miranda, and Helena; great grandchildren: Enrique and Mia; siblings: Anna Maria (Alfonso) Moreno, Luis Paz Jr, late Henry (Janice) Paz, Magdelena (Santos) Corpus, Esperanza (late Salvadar) Novoa, late Violet (Francisco) Plaza, late Blanca (Marcelino) Cuevas, and Estella Mata; and by her numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents Luis and Maria Paz.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church located at 808 W. 150th St. in East Chicago, IN. with Msgr. John Siekierski celebrating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday November 5th, from 3:00-8:00p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith, IN.

Joann was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and she was a former Boy Scout Den mother for her boys when they were younger. She loved cooking and crafting, but her greatest Love was her family and shopping for her grandchildren.

