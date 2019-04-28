Judith A. Bartnicki

GRIFFITH, IN - Judith A. Bartnicki, age 74, of Griffith passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 44 years; Ronald Bartnicki; children Daniel (Anna) Bartnicki and Karyn (Phil) Gross; Grandchildren; Aiden, Leah, Kevin, and Addison, brother Jerome Gasvoda, half-brother Michael Gordon and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Friends may meet with the family on Monday April 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Judy was a 1962 Graduate of Morton High School. After graduation she achieved a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana and a Masters Degree from Purdue University Northwest in Elementary Education. She was employed with the School City of Hammond at Harding Elementary, Gavit Junior High School and Caldwell Elementary School unit her retirement twelve years ago.

She spent many years teaching Remedial Reading, and training teachers for various reading programs. She also was very active in the St. Mary's Family Services Program with her husband Ron. Until recently she also a money counter for the St. Mary Parish until she no longer physically able.

However, her greatest accomplishments were her very close bonds to her four grandchildren, her two children and her husband. Judy was a highly intelligent, compassionate, and loving person who always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed a very warm and friendly relationship with numerous parishioners, friends, and relatives.

