MUNSTER, IN - Judith A. Fremouw, age 73, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bernard P. Fremouw; son, Michael (Joselina) Fremouw; daughter, Michelle (William) Cohs; grandchildren, Andrea (Zac), Michael Jr., Taylor, Tristyn, and Samantha; great grandchild, Bowie; and brother, James Olson. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Leona Olson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Jared Kendall officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, at the church, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service.

Judith grew up in Riverdale, IL and worked for R.R. Donnelly, The Prudential and Calumet Park Cemetery. She was in Juniors, taught pre-school and Sunday School. Judi loved to read mysteries and enjoyed watching mystery movies - she always could figure out who did it. She loved to go on extended lunches with her friends and to spend time with her family. She loved traveling with her husband and seeing the ocean. Judi was the best Nana to her grandchildren, loved them so much, enjoyed listening to their everyday stories and didn't miss a game or activity - she was there cheering them on. Judi was very involved at her church and will miss her Dare to Care and Bible Study friends. Those that knew Judi, knew her favorite color was blue, she LOVED teddy bears, enjoyed a hot cup of green tea, diet Pepsi for breakfast, and if chocolate was involved, it needed to be dark chocolate. She was the "Queen" of unusual and big words from the dictionary and loved challenging mind games. Judi loved life and was so thankful for the time that she had with her friends and family. She always said, "eat dessert first, life is short!" So ENJOY LIFE and cake!

We are so thankful for our church family and Pastors at Ridge United Methodist Church and the wonderful care from Unity Hospice and Residences at Deer Creek. www.kishfuneralhome.net "Love, Love Kiss, Kiss Hug, Hug" - Nana

