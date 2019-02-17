Judith "Judy" A. Mastey (nee Bober)

HIGHLAND, IN - Judith "Judy" A. Mastey (nee Bober), age 76, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael; children: Chris (Cindy) Mastey, Janet (Jeff) Meyer, Michelle (Ed) Pramuk and Becky (Kevin) Rochford; grandchildren: Jacob Meyer; Melissa, Michael, Mitchell and Maxwell Mastey; Kem, Ariel and Katherine Mastey; Kayla and Kyle Rochford; great grandson, Daylen Mastey; brother, Walter (late Linda) Bober; in laws, Donna (late Walter) Marulic and Bernard (Jackie) Mastey; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, David; sister, Patricia Phipps; and parents, Bernard and Stephanie Bober.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 3:30 PM prayer service. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Keith M. Virus officiating. Judy will lie in state at the church at 9:30 AM and will be laid to rest directly after Mass at St. John Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana.

Judy was a 1960 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and baking. She was known for her delicious Apple Slices. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and caregiver to her family who will be dearly missed. Donations can be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, St. Jude's or . Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com