Judith A. Onda

GRIFFITH, IN - Judith A. Onda, 81, of Griffith went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1938 in Hammond to Lawrence and Marie Keilman.

She attended Hammond High School. On November 22, 1958 she married Edward Onda and to this union were three children Christine, Nancy, and Michael. She worked as a Real Estate Agent and later worked as a Paralegal for the Federal Attorney's Office in Hammond. She was a member of Duneland Weavers Guild and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Griffith Post 66.

She loved her family, pets, traveling, and was gifted in weaving, painting, and sketch art. She created beautiful pieces that she would place in local craft fairs and gift to her family and friends. She was known for her canned pickles.

She is survived by her children, Christine Metros of Crown Point, Nancy (Dennis) Whitfield of Berthoud, CO, and Michael Onda of Griffith; her brothers, Richard (Vicki) Keilman and Kenneth (Cindy) Keilman all of Munster. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

This loving grandmother is survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas (Priscilla) Metros of Crown Point, Katherine (Jim) Rusher of Valparaiso, Brooke (Brock) Abbey of Salina, KS, Andrew (Julia) Whitfield of Loveland, CO, Luke Whitfield of Berthoud, CO, Mitchell (Jana) Onda of DeMotte, IN and Brent (Kathryn) Onda of DeMotte, IN and her littlest blessings, her great grandchildren, Sophia, Samuel and Jeremiah Metros, Hayley and Hunter Cooley, Blake Whitfield and Savannah Whitfield, Avery Onda and Owen Onda.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Onda; parents Lawrence and Marie Keilman; granddaughter Melissa Metros, son in law Garry Metros, mother in law Helen Onda, father in law Andrew Onda, and sister in law Barbara Jarvis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday June 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.