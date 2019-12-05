Judith A. Peterman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. Peterman.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judith A. Peterman

MUNSTER, IN - Judith A. Peterman, 66 of Munster, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Bernice Peterman; brothers, Bill and James Jr. Peterman; brother-in-law, Michael Lessig; niece, Melissa (David) Lucka; nephews, Michael Lessig Jr., Jacob (Cortney) Lessig and Luke (Karian) Lessig. She was preceded in death by her father, James Peterman and sister, Janet Lessig.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

Judy worked for the National Realtor Association in Chicago for 20 years and Munster Donut.

www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.