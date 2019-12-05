Judith A. Peterman

MUNSTER, IN - Judith A. Peterman, 66 of Munster, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Bernice Peterman; brothers, Bill and James Jr. Peterman; brother-in-law, Michael Lessig; niece, Melissa (David) Lucka; nephews, Michael Lessig Jr., Jacob (Cortney) Lessig and Luke (Karian) Lessig. She was preceded in death by her father, James Peterman and sister, Janet Lessig.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

Judy worked for the National Realtor Association in Chicago for 20 years and Munster Donut.

