Judith "Judy" A. Turner

HOBART, IN - Judith "Judy" A. Turner of Hobart, Indiana passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 82. Judy is survived by her loving son, Jim (Diane) Turner of Franklin, Tenn.; grandson, Cole; sister, Bonnie (Don) Jones; brothers, Brian (Diane) Russell, Brad (Dottie) Russell, Dave (Gina) Russell and Bob (Jackie) Phillips; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Turner; and brother, Jack Jr.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 2, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN from 3:00 – 8:00 PM with a service at 7:30 PM. A private burial will take place at a later date at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Judy worked for the Hammond Housing Authority. She owned her own beauty salon in the 70's in Highland called "The Hair Inn." She was a devoted mother that enjoyed taking care of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com