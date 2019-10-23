Judith Ann Aulinskis

CEDAR LAKE, IN/PARK FOREST, IL - Judith Ann Aulinskis age 73, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Veronica Aulinskis, Teresa Thorne, Bernadette (Rod Bendit) Fitts and Edward (Sheila) Aulinskis; grandchildren, Amy, Kelly, Christina, Cody (Kelsey), Crysta (Kevin), Ariel (Corey), Hannah and Edward Jr., eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (Howard) Foster, Mike (Vicki) Drzik, Joe (Wendy) Drzik and Pat (Lynne) Drzik; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by grandson, Keith David Fitts.

Judith was born January 12, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Lorraine Drzik. She married the love of her life, Ronald Aulinskis and together they shared 33 years together until his passing. Judith was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM with a service at 6:30 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.