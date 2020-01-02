Judith Ann Harvey (nee Kantz)

HAMMOND, IN - Judith Ann Harvey (nee Kantz), 76, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on December 26th, 2019, at Mulberry Health were she was lovingly cared for since April 2018. Survived by her children: Craig Schupanitz, Ann Rovai, Rick (Candace) Harvey, Elizabeth (John) All, Gerri (Ron) Mroz, and Cheryl Harvey. Judith is preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Harvey, Sr., by her parents James and Josephine Kantz, and sisters, Mayre Meyer and Diana Godber. Judith was a wonderful and caring grandmother to 16 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 14 great-grandchildren. However, she was Grandma Judy to many!

Judy loved her family immensely. She enjoyed doing many things with her family including vacations, celebrations, going to the beach, sleepovers with grandchildren, attending as many school and sporting events as she could, recycling, picking up litter, and of course, watching Dancing with the Stars!

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 5th, 2020, at 4:00 PM, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will take place from 2:00-4:00 PM prior to the memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia organization (www.lbda.org) in her memory. Also, monetary donations to Mulberry Health may be collected at the service to help purchase items for the dementia unit. Please visit www.burnskish.com