Judith Ann "Judy" Lawrence

LOWELL, IN - Judith Ann "Judy" Lawrence, age 80, passed away June 30, 2019.

Judy was born in August of 1938, and was raised by adopted parents; Roland and Della Eckert. She is a graduate of Calumet High School, class of 1956. After graduation with honors, she went on to earn her bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester, NY, and the her master's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington.

She worked for nearly 30 years as an administrative secretary at the University of Chicago Divinity School until her retirement in 2010.

Judy loved writing, and adored music, and had a special talent for playing wind instruments. She also took great interest in astronomy, and had been a member of the Calumet Park Astrological Society since 1996. During baseball season she could be found cheering for the Cubbies, and enjoyed watching the games with her family.

She is survived by her cousins: Millie Hayden, Dave McPherson and his family, William (Pat) Hayden, Heather (Ed) Hixon and extra special caretaker (and 4th cousin!) Aiden, Ashley Hayden, Billy Hayden, and George O'Neal; and many friends and colleagues.

Per Judy's wishes, a graveside service is being planned for a later date.