CROWN POINT, IN - Judith "Judy" Arlene Jaeger (nee Southworth) of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away peacefully with family September 20, 2019 at the age of 84. Judy was born in Chicago, Illinois, March 11, 1935, and lived most of her life in Crown Point. She was a loving mother to her five children, Joan (Lee) Wagner, Janet (Ken) Graden, Julie (Jim) Neddeff, Joe Jaeger, and Jackie Jaeger and a loving sister to Marietta Southworth Whitehead and Herb Southworth. Judy was a beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren, a great grandmother, an aunt and a friend. She was proud of her work with Crown Point Schools, cooking for hundreds of schoolchildren for several years and befriending many, and at Macy's, especially helping ladies with special occasion dresses. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ronald Jaeger, and her parents, Herbert and Marguerite Southworth.

Judy was known for her sweet, caring nature, and her love of her family, dogs, and friends. She had a special fondness for baking, painting, sewing, gardening, and traveling, and nothing outshone her love of a great party, dancing, and family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by all but leaves a legacy of love and kindness. The family would like to thank her many special caregivers who gave Judy and the family comfort in the last years and days of her life.

Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 352 South Main Street, Crown Point, Indiana, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. til 11:30 a.m with the Funeral Service starting at 11:30 a.m. Gifts in remembrance of Judy may be made to , , or the .

