Judith Bryja Troka

Judith Bryja Troka, age 73, passed away peacefully on December 20. Her generous heart, infectious laugh, and keen eye for style will be missed by so many family and friends. Born in Gary and a graduate of Andrean High School, her professional and personal adventures moved her to Chicago, New York City, and Las Vegas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Troka; parents: John and Julia Bryja; and brother, Christopher Shawn. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Jordan McGee; adored son-in-law, Ben McGee; and her grandchildren: Grayson and Sloane, who were the light of her life. Juju, as they affectionately called her, loved nothing more than laughing with her grandchildren while baking with them, watching movies, and taking them on shopping extravaganzas to Dollar Tree.

A private memorial will be held. For those wishing to honor her memory, please consider a contribution to Arlington National Cemetery, where Judith's brother rests; it is a place near to her heart.