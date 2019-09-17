Judith H. Cooley

PORTAGE, IN - Judith Cooley, age 78, peacefully passed away on September, 15, 2019. Judith was an avid bowler. She also loved to play bunko with friends, travel, listen to music and shop. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing with her beloved dog Heidi.

Judith is survived by her loving sons: Billie (Patricia) Cooley and Bryan (Margo) Cooley; grandchildren: Angela, Robert, Austin and Sydney Cooley; sisters: Carol (Frank) Komenda and Pat (James) Burnham; lifelong friend Gwen Clapp; many nieces, nephews, and many friends that will dearly miss her. Preceded in death by her husband Billie C. Cooley; parents: Henry and Stella Orlowski.

Funeral Service will be held 12:00 PM, September 18, 2019 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN with Rev. Charles Streitelmeir officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. For more information please visit www.mycalumetpark.com or call 219-940-3791.