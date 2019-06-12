Judith E. Bermingham "Ellen" (nee Carter)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Judith E. Bermingham (nee Carter) "Ellen", age 74, of Merrillville, passed away June 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Tim; cherished children: Tim Jr. (Pam), Dana (Art), Tara (Ken), and Tiffany (Tim); many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear siblings: Paul, David, Dawn and Kenny; numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Gladys (nee Bartlow) Carter; daughter Debbie, brother Larry and sister Donna.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Faith Church: 100 81st Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and a service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.