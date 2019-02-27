Judith E. Clark

Judy Clark passed away February 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart, IN. She was born May 19, 1947 in Gary, IN to George and Rose Clark. Judy was a lifelong resident of Gary, graduating from Wirt High School. She was married briefly to James Choate, who proceeds her in her death. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, and especially loved spending time with her family and two cats Sophie and Tyler, and her puppy Lulu. She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Rose Clark; husband: James Choate; brothers: Lonnie, Steve and Frank Clark; sister: Cindy; and friend: Teddy Dobrowlski. She is survived by her brothers: Michael and John Skomac; nieces: Kristina, Shannon, Kellie, Stephanie, and Melissa Clark; nephews: Steve and Jason Hovis, and John Jr., Tommy and Ryan Skomac; and great nieces: Iris and Aela Hopkins and Amelia Hovis.