Judith E. Pampalone (nee Ivancevich)

VALPARAISO, IN - Judith E. Pampalone (nee Ivancevich), age 78 of Valparaiso, passed away on March 13, 2019. Judy was a graduate of Lew Wallace, class of 1958 and Indiana State University. She taught elementary art in Highland, Valparaiso, Portage and Lake Station. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Josephine Ivancevich.

Judy is survived by her husband Dominic, daughter Gina (Chris) Brody, son John (Addie) Pampalone: grandchildren Jack, Meredith, Luci, Sam and Max; brother Bob (Susan) Ivancevich; sister Barbara Beckham (Jim Kendig).

Friends are invited to visit with Judy's family at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 18, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Mary Church in Crown Point. Rev Patrich Kalich officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: IU Foundation and mail to: IU Simon Cancer Center, c/o IU Foundation, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. www.burnsfuneral.com