Judith Elaine Ring

HIGHLAND, IN - Judith Elaine Ring, age 78 of Highland, went peacefully to join the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 29, 1940 to the late Sadie Ellen (Crouch) McCarty, in Lawrenceville, IL. She is now through heaven's gates reunited with her first husband Henry Bremer, and second husband, Robert A. Ring. She is surrounded by her mother, Sadie Ellen McCarty; brothers, Kenny McCarty, Jim (Marilyn) McCarty; niece, Suzie McCarty; nephew, Brian McCarty; sisters, Ruthie (Manuel) Ramirez, Wilma (Jim) Hastings; her beloved aunt Bonnie and uncle Red Haviland; nieces Debbie Teller and Terri McCarty. Oh what a reunion they must be having.

She is survived by her doting children, daughters, Penny (Melvin) Weaver of Merrillville, IN, Patricia (Thomas) Mitchell of Griffith, IN, son, Ron (Sue) Bremer of Highland, IN; brother, Ron (Sharon) McCarty of Griffith, IN; eight grandchildren: Jennifer Dunn, Thomas (Tiffany) Dunn, Keith Mitchell, Katie (Douglas) Ashenbaugh, Alexandria Bremer, Rachel Bremer, Zachary Petraitis, Nicholas Bremer; five great-grandchildren: Carter and Mason Ashenbaugh, Rylan Carns, Phoenix Dunn, and Jacob Lotter.

Judith was very much loved by her family and friends. After graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, the next 25 years she was a registered nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN and for several years at Tradewinds of Indiana. She raised three amazing children along with the family pets, Bingo and Cinnamon. Her hobbies consisted of gardening, painting, DIY projects, and enjoyed devoting her fall and winter months to the Chicago Bears. Her family knew that if something sat too long, it would get painted and placed around the house. Without a doubt the family wants to express a heartfelt thank you to, Jennifer Dunn, Ann Pena, Gillian Suroviak, and Melinda Windsor, whom through their care and love allowed Judith to remain at home during her illness.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, IN. A Funeral Service in Mrs. Ring's honor will be held at 5:00 PM prior to the visitation ending on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Pastor Daniel Obinger will be officiating. A final reflection service will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

