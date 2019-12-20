Judith F. Kohler (nee Lutes)

HAMMOND, IN - Judith F. Kohler (nee Lutes) age 78 of Hammond passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years; William Kohler, son; Frank (Sherrie) Rosing, daughter-in-law; Jaynie Kohler, grandchildren; Logan Rosing, Kylie Rosing, Jasmyne Kohler, and Joley Kohler, siblings; Don (Joyce) Lutes, Roberta (Joe) Kormendy, Karen (Mike) Kors, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather; Frank Skok and brother; Bob Lutes.

Cremation was chosen and all services were private.

Judith enjoyed spending time researching her family ancestry, reading, and working crossword puzzles. She loved playing card games, especially with her grandchildren.

