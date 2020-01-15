Judith G. Thatcher

FT. MYERS, FL - Judith G. Thatcher, 85 of Ft. Myers FL. passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 in Ft. Myers FL. She was born July 22, 1934 in Arlington Heights, IL to Hugh And Gennette Gilman. Judith was a graduate of University of Illinois. Also a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Judith was a 60+years member of PEO. Where she played the organ for the Christmas meeting. Her passion was to play the organ everyday.

Survivors include her children: Susan (Bill) Luethke of Valparaiso, IN, William (Tracy) Barkhausen of Ft. Myers, FL; step daughter, Karen (Steve) Pawielski of Marquette, MI; step-son, Bruce (Jennifer) Thatcher of Maricopa, AZ; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Gennette, one sister and two brothers. Also husbands Louis Barkhausen and Ken Thatcher.

Following cremation, a private service will be held.