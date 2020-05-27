Judith J. Hynes
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith J. Hynes WINFIELD/CROWN POINT, IN - Judith J. Hynes, age 79, a resident of Winfield/ Crown Point, IN passed away Friday May 22, 2020 at St Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana. Judy was born May 6, 1941 in Hammond, IN to the late Joseph and Frances (Kraska) Pykosz. She retired from NIPSCO with thirty-eight years of service in the complaint department where she served as a supervisor. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Judy was a member of the Ladies of the Moose in Michigan. She enjoyed spending time on the lake shore and Tole painting. Judy is survived by her brother, Rich (Jill) Pykosz of Munster; her sister-in-law Faith Hynes of Winfield/Crown Point; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick F. Hynes; her parents; and her two brothers-in-law Thomas and Myles Hynes. Private funeral services will be conducted at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana 6100 Melton Road Gary, IN 46403 or to the animal charity of your choice. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 661-2600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved