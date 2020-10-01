1/1
Judith L. Pierce
1940 - 2020
Judith L. Pierce

HOBART, IN - Judith L. Pierce, 80 of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born July 19, 1940 to Anton and Clara (Clune) Brishky. Judith graduated from Hobart High School and made her career as an Accounting Clerk with Bethlehem Steel for over 38 years. She enjoyed gardening, and loved her pets, which over the years included cats, dogs and sheep. Judith was a loyal friend and a loving wife. She cherished the time she spent with her husband going out to breakfast and seeing movies. Judith will be dearly missed.

She is survived by the love of her life, Thomas Pierce; special nieces, Mary and Tammy; and her beloved dogs, Bee and Joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, and special dog, Crystal.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 11:30 AM. A meal will follow at Viking Chili Bowl. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Judith's name to the Porter County Animal Shelter.



Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
