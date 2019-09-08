Judith L. Stahlhut (1941 - 2019)
Judith L. Stahlhut

ST. JOHN, IN - Our dearest friend, Judith L. Stahlhut, age 78, of St. John, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Judy was born in Indianapolis on May 21, 1941 and was preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Lorna Stahlhut; and her brother, David. She leaves behind too many loving friends to name and will be missed by all. Judy graduated from IU Bloomington with a degree in music and taught in the Griffith public school system in the 60's. She then went to work for James L. Watt CPA's and continued her education to become an estate and trust tax accountant. Judy was involved with many community organizations and charities.

Published in The Times on Sept. 8, 2019
