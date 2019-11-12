Judith Louise Peters

HANNA, IN - Judith Louise Peters, 84 of Hanna, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, after her long-term battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on December 26, 1934 to Walter and Mildred (Wright) Vick. Born and raised in Hanna, Judy married Philip Peters on September 25, 1952. They were married for 36 years until he passed away on May 20, 1989. They had two daughters, Jody (David) Konieczny of Union Mills and Julie Maize (Eugene "Butch") Graham of Hanna. Judy loved her family and babysat her grandchildren full-time for many years. During her later years she split most of her time between Hanna, IN and Urbana, OH with her friend and long-time companion Joseph Wolfe.

Judy is survived by her two daughters; three grandchildren, Jyll (John) McNeil of Plymouth, Katie (Kenneth) Anderson of Union Mills, and Samuel (Whitney) Konieczny of Westfield; five great-grandchildren, Harrison Philip, Clayton Michael, and Alec Joseph McNeil and Millie Judith and Jane Lynne Anderson; her sister, Carol Jane (the late Jack) Woodruff; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Peters; friend and long-time companion, Joseph Wolfe; brother-in-law, Jack Woodruff; and great-nephew, Chad Sink.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the WANATAH FUNERAL HOME, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, at Hanna United Methodist Church, 101 W. Hopper St., Hanna, with Pastor Jim Denton officiating. Burial to follow at Hanna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics.