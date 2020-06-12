Judith M. Kaminsky

CROWN POINT, IN - Judith M. Kaminsky age 77, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Carl D. Kaminsky; children, Carl J. (Melanie) Kaminsky, Michael (Tina) Kaminsky, Christine (Christopher) Magley and Carrie A. Kaminsky; grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Stefano, Nicole Kaminsky, Clarissa Magley, Bradley Kaminsky and Eric Kaminsky; sister, Barbara Ann (late Robert) Wyatt; brother, Richard (Sharon) Brill; brother in law, Will Richards; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Richards and brother, Donald Brill.

Judy was born June 18, 1942 in Gary, IN to the late Jesse and Barbara Brill and was a graduate of Griffith High School. On September 19, 1964 she married the love of her life, Carl Kaminsky and together they raised four children in Hessville. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, sewing, baking the BEST chocolate chip cookies and nut rolls and spending time with her grandchildren. Judy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and nana and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Church (8303 Taft Street Merrillville, IN) with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN and on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.