Judith "Judi" Maryanski

HIGHLAND, IN - Judith "Judi" Maryanski, a long-time resident of Highland, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born in Chicago on February 10, 1942.

Judith is survived by her sisters, Joan (Robert) Klickmann and Suzanne Rich; nieces Kim (Tim) Swanson and Karen (Spiro) Sideris and nephew Jeff (Carol) Rich; great nephews Brett (Megan) Swanson, Corey Swanson and Mitchell (Ixel) Swanson and great niece Paige Sideris; and many great great nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Anne Marie (Skala) Maryanski, stepmother, Denise Maryanski, sister Diane Theriault, and brother-in-law James Rich.

Judith graduated from St. Mary's High School in Chicago and spent the majority of her career at Prudential Insurance in Chicago and Merrillville. Later, she worked for the local Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Judith was a devoted sister, aunt and friend to many. She was a kind, gentle soul who was always willing to lend a hand and help in any way. Judith also adored her family's dogs, Dylan, Lola and the late Regal. Judith enjoyed visiting her family in Naples, FL, spending time with her local family and loved shopping and decorating. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Humane Indiana Shelter and Clinic, 421 45th Street, Munster, IN 46321. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.