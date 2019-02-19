Judith McAuliffe

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JUDITH MCAULIFFE ON HER 18TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

9/28/1939 - 2/19/2001

You lived an active and full life sharing your immense creativity with the world around you. You touched many people with your warm smile and made the world a better place just by being in it. You left us with thousands of beautiful memories. You will always remain close to us in our thoughts and hearts. With Love, Don; Son, Steve (Kathi); Granddaughters: Danielle Jude and Amelia Eileen; Daughter, Crystal.
