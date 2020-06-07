Judith Simons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Simons (nee Abel)

CROWN POINT, IN - Judith Simons (nee Abel), age 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

She is survived by son: Richard Eugene (Carrie) Simons; daughter: Dana (Tom Pruzin) Higgins; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister: Susie (Thomas) Pulley; brother: Terry (Debbie) Abel; sister-in-law: Judy Abel.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Dean Simons; son: Steven Mark Simons; three brothers: Richard, Ronald, and Robert Abel; two sisters: June Gebauer and Juanita Brown.

Judith was a retired employee from St. Anthony Hospital Dietary Department and Lutheran Home Dietary Department. She enjoyed being with her family, cooking, crafts, being with her husband, camping, and horses.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN) on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. At Rest: Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved