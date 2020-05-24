Judith "Judi" Steinbeck (nee Klekot) Judith "Judi" Steinbeck (nee Klekot), age 77, born September 28, 1942, passed away on May 17, 2020. She is survived by her dear sister Phyllis (Gerry) Ulanski; adored nieces and nephews: Kimberly (Tom) Maksimik, USAF RET. Msgt. Tracey Ulanski, David (Josh) Ashcroft-Ulanski, and Madison Olms; many beloved cousins and friends. Judith was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Peter and Margaret Zarowny, paternal grandparents Stanley and Victoria Klekot and her parents Phillip and Corinne Klekot. She grew up in Calumet City, IL where she attended St. Andrew School and went on to graduate from T.F. North High School in 1960. She married in 1962. Over the years she moved to several locations, but never really left the Calumet area. She became ill in 2014 and went to reside at The Villa nursing home in South Holland Il. She was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital Hospice where she spent the final week of her life. She will be sorely missed by all. Funeral Services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



