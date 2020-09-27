1/
Judith Sue Miedema
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Sue Miedema

CROWN POINT, IN - Judith Sue Miedema, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Jacquelyn (Raymond) Bolhouse, Jim (Linda) Miedema, and Joan Miedema. Cherished aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Tunis and Susan Miedema. Judith was a Christian School teacher who taught at Lansing Christian School for many years as well as Roseland Christian School and Timothy Christian School. She was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Thorn Creek Reformed Church (1875 E. 170th St., South Holland, IL 60473). Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South – Oak Lawn, IL. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Thorn Creek Reformed Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thorn Creek Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 24, 2020
Ms. Miedema was my 8th grade teacher at Lansing Christian School. I will always consider her one of the best teachers I ever had. She constantly encouraged my love of reading and always said I could be anything I wanted to be, including a writer. I’ll never forget the day she called me over to her little classroom, bookshelf library that she curated and pulled out a copy of Moby Dick. I thought the book would be too hard for me, but she insisted and soon I was lost in the adventures of Ishmael and company. I must say too, that Ms. Miedema was a terrific example of Christian education. She shared her faith in the classroom in a way that really connected to her students. My deepest condolences to the family. Rest well Ms. Miedema.
Dan Blom
Student
September 24, 2020
Ms Miedema was one of my junior high teachers and I have fond memories of her encouraging us to read. She challenged me to read books that were (I thought) beyond my level but also gave me a sense of accomplishment when I was able to complete them. She always pushed us to do summer reading lists and keeping track of our books and pages. She was a great teacher that had a good balance of supporting but challenging us; discipline but letting us grow a little ( in those awkward junior high years). We never doubted she loved to teach and had real concern for her students.
Ken Jongsma
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved