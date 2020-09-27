Judith Sue Miedema

CROWN POINT, IN - Judith Sue Miedema, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Jacquelyn (Raymond) Bolhouse, Jim (Linda) Miedema, and Joan Miedema. Cherished aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Tunis and Susan Miedema. Judith was a Christian School teacher who taught at Lansing Christian School for many years as well as Roseland Christian School and Timothy Christian School. She was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Thorn Creek Reformed Church (1875 E. 170th St., South Holland, IL 60473). Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South – Oak Lawn, IL. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com