Judith Tunis

HIGHLAND, IN - Judith Tunis, age 75, of Highland, passed away on April 16, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years: Gordon Tunis; loving daughter: Kathleen (Rob) Frazier; grandson: Stephen Frazier; sister: Kathleen (Late Andy) Holland; niece: Kristine Holland; and nephew: Joseph (Jessica) Holland. She was preceded in death by her son: Richard Hanesworth; and parents: Reverend Carl and Mrs. Ann Cornelius.

Judith retired from Parents as Teachers in Hammond; she was an avid book reader; and volunteered at the Highland Public Library.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday April 19, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A service will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be a Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area in her loving memory.

Many thanks to the Hospice of the Calumet Area for their exceptional care. Judith will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

