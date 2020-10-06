Judith Wardell

HOBART, IN - Judith Wardell, age 78, of Hobart, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard Wardell; her parents and two brothers James and David Merifield. Judith is survived by her daughter Cathleen Edwards; son Herb (Penny) Wardell; three grandchildren Erica (Kent) Moore, Michelle Hewson, Adam Edwards; three great grandchildren.

Memorial visitation for Judith will be Wednesday, October 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m., until time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com