1/
Judith Wardell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Wardell

HOBART, IN - Judith Wardell, age 78, of Hobart, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard Wardell; her parents and two brothers James and David Merifield. Judith is survived by her daughter Cathleen Edwards; son Herb (Penny) Wardell; three grandchildren Erica (Kent) Moore, Michelle Hewson, Adam Edwards; three great grandchildren.

Memorial visitation for Judith will be Wednesday, October 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m., until time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Service
06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved