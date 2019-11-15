Judith Wilkins

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Obituary
Judith Wilkins

MUNSTER, IN - Judith Wilkins, age 82, from Munster, lifelong resident of Lake County; Wife of: Jimmy Wilkins and Loving Mother of: Candice Drabyn of VT, Margaret Wilkins of Chicago, and Patrick Wilkins of WI. An admirer and connoisseur of many outdoor hobbies, and master of gardening.

Visitation will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. So many friends and family to list, all are welcome. In place of flowers, please feel free to donate to or Hospice. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on Nov. 15, 2019
