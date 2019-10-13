Judith Zoe Jaranowski

LANSING, IL - Judith Zoe Jaranowski, age 81 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Judi is survived by her two children, Julie (Robert) Hunter of Saint Helena, CA, and Todd (Michelle) Jaranowski of Milford, MI; grandchildren Hannah (Andrew) Neff, Chloe, Abigail, and Tessa Jaranowski, and Emma Lorenzen; great grandchildren Amelia and Madelyn; brother William (Susan) Kordula; and brother-in-law Jerome (Dorothy) Jaranowski. Judi was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, on Monday, October 14, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 19058 Burnham Avenue, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Judi was born in Hammond, IN, and raised in Lansing. She met her husband Bob while working at Ford Motor Company. They settled and raised their family on property next to her childhood home that now dates over a century old. An avid and championship golfer, she was a longtime member of Lansing Country Club where many wonderful relationships began. She and Bob had an affinity for camping that led them throughout the U.S. and Canada to wintering in Alamo, TX, where they formed and sustained more precious friendships for nearly 24 years.

Judi was a stranger to no one, offering a "hi and how are you?" to all who crossed her path. She was forever a dedicated caregiver, nurturer, supporter, volunteer, and creator of all things beautifully knitted and sewn. She had a special love for her children - Todd, Julie, Michelle and Rob, her lovely granddaughters and great-granddaughters, and her dog Buttons.

Judi's lively spirit, happy heart and warm embrace will be missed by many. www.schroederlauer.com