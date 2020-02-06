Judy J. Sikora (nee Muschelewicz)

DYER, IN - Judy J. Sikora (nee Muschelewicz), age 82, of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Calumet City, passed away on January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A very dedicated and loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She was born on April 27, 1937 in Calumet City.

Judy is survived by her four children: Denise (Robert) Ristich, Susan (Mark) Striepling, Geri Lynn and Rick; five very precious grandchildren: Brittni (Nathan) Miller, Derrick, Kyle, Paul and Colette; four very precious great-grandchildren: Rylie, Emma, Aubrey and Maddox; three granddogs, Sport, Snickers, and Oreo; brother-in-law, Bob Vesolowski; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Moss and Mary Ann Muschelewicz; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Richard; her parents, Cecelia and John Muschelwicz; and her 11 siblings: Gertrude (Tony) Wasik, Paul (Sophie) Muschelewicz, John (Eleanore) Muschelewicz, Emily (Pete) Follmer, Ed Moss, Cecilia (Frank) Sperka, Albert Muschelewicz, Helen (Paul) Skurka, Irene Vesolowski, Ray (Betty) Moss, Joe Muschelewicz.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church or a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family will gather for a visitation Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Judy was a lifetime parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church, a member of the St. Andrew Sunshine Club and a Volunteer at St. Margaret's Hospital.

For service information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.