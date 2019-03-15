Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ream.

Judy Ream

PORTAGE, IN - Judy Ream, age 79 of Portage, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Survived by husband, Ronald "Ron"; children: Jenny (Joseph) Barron, Patrick (Terri) Favuzzo, Kathy Buffington, Connie (Ed) Tarkany; step-children: Terry Ream, Leroy Ream, Debbie (John) Hendrickson, Annette (Kei) Lee; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Julia Tonetski; brother, Michael Tonetski; step-son, Daniel Ream; two grandchildren: J.W. Barron and Ashley Buffington.

Judy was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Gary where she also served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1957. Judy worked within the insurance industry with Pampalone Insurance in Merrillville. She loved traveling, crafting, and baking for her family and friends.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Jaime Constant officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

