Julia Ann Lelek

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Julia Ann Lelek age 87, passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, January 5, 2020.

She was the mother of Diane (Stanley) Gajewski, Charles (Lisa) Lelek and Patrick (Julie) Lelek.

She was the Domestic Engineer for Msgr. John J. Siekierski for 36 years, first at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Gary, IN. for 13 years, and lastly at St. Stanislaus Parish, East Chicago, IN. for 23 years.

She was grandmother to 9, Kelly, Jennifer, Shelly, Adam, Katie, Chuckie, Juliann, Pat Ryan, and Mitch.

She is also survived by 13 Great-Grands: C.J., Maddie, Lillie, Luke, Seth, Austin, Amelia, Elle, Max, Adeline, Cameron, Anneliese, and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her late husband Adam "Irish" Lelek, who passed away in 1978. Also three brothers and two sisters.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN.

A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Julia will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Stanislaus Church, on the corners of 150th St. and Magoun Ave., East Chicago with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating.

A Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN.

Please omit flowers.

