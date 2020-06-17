Julia D. Powers (nee Trachtenberg)

MILLER, IN - Julia D. Powers (nee Trachtenberg), age 36 of Miller; formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She leaves behind her precious sons: Ryan Powers, Jr. and Andrew Powers; father David Trachtenberg; two brothers: Michael Rodich and David (Sara) Rodich; grandmother Diana Reardon; nephews Michael Rodich, Jr., River Marquardt and Luka Rodich; niece Maya Marquardt; uncles Michael (Monique) Reardon and Patrick Reardon; and her many cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Beth Trachtenberg and grandfather Jim Reardon.

Julia was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of 2002, earned her B.A. in Psychology at Indiana University, where she was voted top student in her class; and then earned her Master's in Social Work at IUPUI. After graduation, Julia worked as a Social Worker for Community Hospital North in Indianapolis and most recently for Fresenius Kidney Care, St. Margaret Mercy Dialysis Center in Hammond. She was highly respected by the staff there and loved by the patients. After just a short time there, she became a mentor to the newer staff. Julia loved her two sons and enjoyed introducing them to new adventures, such as special field trips, snow skiing (which she excelled at and finished 3rd in state competition in the 5-7 age group) and also taking them to the beach to swim and watch the beautiful sunsets.

Private funeral services were held for her immediate family and she was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her Mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family to help develop an educational fund for her two boys. Please mail them to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE Attn: David Trachtenberg (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368) and they will be sent to her family. Checks payable to David Trachtenberg.

