Julia D. (Trachtenberg) Powers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia D. Powers (nee Trachtenberg)

MILLER, IN - Julia D. Powers (nee Trachtenberg), age 36 of Miller; formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She leaves behind her precious sons: Ryan Powers, Jr. and Andrew Powers; father David Trachtenberg; two brothers: Michael Rodich and David (Sara) Rodich; grandmother Diana Reardon; nephews Michael Rodich, Jr., River Marquardt and Luka Rodich; niece Maya Marquardt; uncles Michael (Monique) Reardon and Patrick Reardon; and her many cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Beth Trachtenberg and grandfather Jim Reardon.

Julia was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of 2002, earned her B.A. in Psychology at Indiana University, where she was voted top student in her class; and then earned her Master's in Social Work at IUPUI. After graduation, Julia worked as a Social Worker for Community Hospital North in Indianapolis and most recently for Fresenius Kidney Care, St. Margaret Mercy Dialysis Center in Hammond. She was highly respected by the staff there and loved by the patients. After just a short time there, she became a mentor to the newer staff. Julia loved her two sons and enjoyed introducing them to new adventures, such as special field trips, snow skiing (which she excelled at and finished 3rd in state competition in the 5-7 age group) and also taking them to the beach to swim and watch the beautiful sunsets.

Private funeral services were held for her immediate family and she was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her Mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family to help develop an educational fund for her two boys. Please mail them to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE Attn: David Trachtenberg (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368) and they will be sent to her family. Checks payable to David Trachtenberg.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to share online condolences and memories with her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 16, 2020
Diane So sorry to hear about your granddaughters passing. Prayers for all Nancy Zazado Nativity
Nancy Zazado
Friend
June 15, 2020
I miss you Julia. I hope I see you again someday and we can finally get together and catch up.
Stephen F.
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved