Julia "Jay" Dilley (nee Maruhnick)

VALPRAISO, IN - Julia "Jay" Dilley (nee Maruhnick) age 99, of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

She is survived by son, Donald D. (Marilynne) Dilley; daughter, Donna (David) Romeu; granddaughters: Iana Tassada-Stuart, Nevada, and Cheyenne Dilley; grandson, Jeremy Dilley; many great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Schroeder; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Donald B. Dilley; parents, John and Julia Maruhnick; son, D. Fred Dilley; brother, John Maruhnick; sisters, Irene Kallok and Margaret "Peggy" Clifton.Julia "Jay" was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1937. She was a retired salesperson from Sears at Southlake for 20 years. Jay was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother.

At Rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Private services were held for the family on Friday, August 23, 2019. Arrangements were handled by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Crown Point. Memorials preferred to .

